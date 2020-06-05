Saginaw Solidarity rally draws hundreds in memory of local killed by police

Brandishing signs, chants and prayers, a crowd of hundreds gathered Friday at Saginaw’s Riverview Plaza using every means at its disposal to send a message.

“Things need to change. Black lives matter.”

That was Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc, alongside law enforcement and community leaders, calling for understanding and accountability. Also invoking a message contained in the demonstration’s name: Saginaw Solidarity.

“We want to be in solidarity with Minneapolis, George Floyd and, you know, we kind of have a George Floyd right here in our community,” related Michelle McCoy, one of the event’s organizers. “Milton Hall.”

46-year-old Milton Hall was killed on this spot at the hands of police eight years ago in a hail of gunfire that saw officers fire more than 40 shots, with around a dozen hitting him. None of those involved have ever been formally charged. Hall’s tragic death forced local police to crack down, namely, in how they apply use of lethal force.

“I’m going to do something I promised years ago that I would do,” announced Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. “I’m going to listen.”

Earlier, Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales told ABC 12 News he was looking into forming a non-police oversight committee to review conduct related to use of force. In the same spirit on stage Friday, Chief Ruth again promised expanded accountability.

“We’re going to talk, get some plans together on what we’re going to do,” promised Ruth. “We are going to work on having a citizen’s advisory committee here in Saginaw.”

Protestors, later making the somber block-long walk to the craggy parking lot where Milton Hall lost his life and examining the more recent parallels to which they’re drawing attention.

“2012 did not need to happen, but it did,” related Evelyn McGovern, another of the event’s organizers. “Now, here we are eight years later in 2020. We had to say enough is enough.”

“I’m raising black children who have to grow up in the community too,” explained a demonstrator who stood alongside her family. “I want them to know the truth.”

One speaker urged the people gathered there to channel their rage, while another called on protestors to turn their call for justice from a moment into a movement.

“Don’t wait until someone else does it,” argued McCoy. “You can be the change. One person can create something like this and bring people together.”

