Saginaw Soup's "Shark Tank" aims to help entrenpeneurs grow their business

They have the idea.

"I take items found in a woman's purse and I relate them to them financially," said entrepreneur, Latrice Goodwine.

"My business is the McDonalds of the DJ industry. Basically, you want a #1, #2, or #3, you know exactly what you're getting in the packages and the pricing up front before you contact us," said entrepreneur, Antonio Cuellar.

A catchy name.

"My business is "Girl what's in your purse, I'm a financial consulting company for women, where I help women protect and grow their money," said Goodwine.

And now the tools they need to help their small business grow.

It's Saginaw's version of Shark Tank.

The event was hosted by Saginaw Soup and Central Michigan University Research Corporation.

"We have a whole group behind us is our Small Business Development Center, Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development, our city, any of our funding groups. So they have been working with them over the last three months to help develop their business and today was the day they got to come forward and pitch their ideas and win some money,"Saginaw Soup's Cassie Miller.

5 entrepreneurs pitched their ideas in front of the judges Wednesday.

The winner, "What's in your Purse" business owner Latrice Goodwine, received $1000 and up to 6 months consulting services with a local investment group.

2nd place went to DJ and business owner, Antonio Cueller. He received $500.

"It was so much fun, it was a lot hard work, but the hard work paid off. With that money, I'm going to work with the app designer and we are work towards developing phase one of the digital purse app, so that's what we are going to use the money for," Goodwine said.