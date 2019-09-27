Saginaw Spirit to host Opioid Awareness Night

The Saginaw Spirit has a home game tomorrow night, but it's not just about hockey.

The organization is shining a light on a nationwide crisis, the opioid epidemic.

The Saginaw Spirit is coming off its most successful season on the ice and expecting big things again this year. But as the new season begins, the organization is offering help with an issue that has affected so many lives.

"Its an epidemic and there is something we can do about it as a community," says Craig Goslin, Spirit president and managing partner.

He says the Spirit family suffered its own loss in the opioid crisis.

"A major corporate sponsor that lost a son to an opioid abuse overdose from a surgery, he got opioids, kept taking them, then went to street drugs, got something that was laced with something that killed him," says Goslin.

People attending Saturday night's game will have access to help.

"If you yourself, or a loved one or friend maybe in need of education or awareness on opioid abuse, we've got professionals here that can educate people in the Red Room, 24 resource tables, that are going to be here with professionals and be able to answer your questions," Goslin says.

Lori Ziolkowski from Families Against Narcotics will have her specialty trailer called "Hidden in Plain Sight" at the Dow, which shows families how easy it is for their loved ones to hide drugs in their own bedrooms.

"A number of parents will be here that have actually lost a child to opioid abuse at the resource tables," he says.

Covenant Healthcare, Ascension, McLaren, and Mid-Michigan Health will be represented at the game.

"Our theme is together as one, so we are getting all the resources of the Great Lakes Bay Region, all the four hospitals, all the resource networks that we have in our community to come together as one so we can get help answers for families," says Goslin.