Saginaw Splash Park to remain closed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic

(5/16/2020) - Saginaw's Splash Park will remain closed until further notice because of health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced.

In a statement, city leaders said that it was not an easy decision to make to keep the park closed.

"This was not an easy decision to make and much thought and discussion was involved," said Jay Gustin, Acting Facilities Administrator said. "We understand that many families look forward to this free outdoor activity every summer, but the health and safety of our guests and staff remains our top priority. We must proceed with caution."

Saginaw City Manager, Tim Morales, said that there are a lot of variables moving forward to see if the park will even open this summer.

“Only time will tell if we will be able to open for the summer of 2020," he said in a statement. "There are so many variables at this point, from the state guidelines, ‘essential’ activities, the efficiency of opening for only a month or two, and part time staffing for the city. I think the only reasonable choice is to keep the Splash Park closed indefinitely until we have more information from county health officials as well as state and federal leaders.”

Phil Karwart, the Public Services Director, said that the city is working through the phases of the state's reopening plan.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a very challenging time for everyone, and the near future looks uncertain as we continue to work through the phases of the state’s MI Safe Start Plan,” he said. “It takes weeks of preparation to get the Splash Park open, with safety and cleanliness being the city’s highest priorities.”