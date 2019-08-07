Saginaw Township Sears store set to close in October

(8/7/19) - Sears in Saginaw Township's Fashion Square Mall is scheduled to close this fall.

Sears Holdings just announced its plans to close a total of 21 Sears stores in late October.

The company said Sears Auto Centers at affected locations, including Saginaw Township, would be closed in late August.

The plans also included the closure of five K-Mart stores.

According to the company, liquidation sales were expected to start around August 15.

Sears had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2018.

But in February, a last-minute bid by the former CEO saved the company and several hundred stores.

The company said the closures were needed as it worked to return stores to sustainable levels of productivity.

