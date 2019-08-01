Saginaw Township man, 19, shot along Center Road

(08/01/19) - Saginaw Township Police are working to find out who shot a 19-year-old man early Thursday morning.

Police tell us calls about shots fired in the area started to come into Saginaw County Central Dispatch just before 5:15 a.m.

When the first officer arrived about a minute later, he found the man laying in the road. He had been shot in the chest.

The shooting happened along N. Center Road near Joyce Drive.

Police tell us the 19-year-old lived nearby. He is undergoing surgery at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspects have not been caught.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Saginaw Township Police Investigations at 989-791-7226.