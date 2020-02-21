Saginaw County man accused of using Facebook to solicit minor for sex

A mid-Michigan man is facing charges, accused of soliciting an underage girl for sex.

Police are saying little about the investigation, but it does underscore the possible danger that lurks online.

Police say it was at Fashion Square Mall where the 65-year old man had arranged a meeting with someone who he thought was a girl.

The man is James Mochen of Saginaw Township. Police allege that on January 29th, Mochen began using Facebook Messenger to solicit an underage girl to meet him for sex.

Mochen made plans to meet the girl at Fashion Square Mall on February 12th. But when Mochen arrived at the mall around six that night, Saginaw Township Police officers were waiting and arrested him.

Mochen has been arraigned on two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and single counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes and child sexually abusive activity.

The police department is not releasing any information on how the investigation started.

The arrest is another reminder for parents about the possible dangers their children could face if they are not paying attention to their children's social media habits.

A man posing as a fourteen year old online has been meeting men in Bay City, men who thought they were communicating with 14-year-olds.

Jeff Bader of Caro was arrested in part because of the video that man took as the two talked. Bader faces a preliminary hearing in Tuscola County in two weeks.

Another video the man posted online is part of another investigation in Bay City and is waiting for the county prosecutor's review for possible criminal charges.

In the Saginaw Township case, Mochen is free on a $100,000 cash surety bond.

We did contact James Mochen's attorney today and he says at this point, he has no comment.