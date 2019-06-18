Saginaw Township man convicted of killing wife when he found her with another man

(6/18/2019) - A Saginaw Township man is headed to prison after a jury found him guilty of shooting and killing his wife.

Detectives with the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office believe Troy Wright killed his wife Valarie after finding her with another man at a motel.

She was found dead of gunshot wounds in the Northgate Motel on Bay Road in Kochville Township in April 2018.

The jury found 54-year-old Troy guilty of second-degree murder, attempted murder and four gun charges. He will be sentenced on July 23rd.

