Saginaw Township police officer in critical condition after being shot in face

UPDATE: Police arrested the Saginaw Township police shooting suspect in Shiawassee County after a shootout

(1/22/2019) - The Saginaw Township police officer shot in the face early Tuesday morning remained in critical but stable condition hours later.

Police say Officer Jeff Koenig, a 16-year veteran of the Saginaw Township Police Department, was shot in the face and right arm during a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m.

The shooting took place on Tittabawassee Road near Bay Road in Saginaw County's Kochville Township. Police believe 29-year-old Joshua Rosebush is responsible for the shooting.

RELATED: Manhunt underway for 29-year-old Joshua Rosebush, who allegedly shot officer

After the shooting, Koenig was able to operate his radio and call for help. Other officers loaded him into a patrol car and rushed him to a Saginaw hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Medical staff planned to have Koenig airlifted to University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor later Tuesday for further treatment.

Police believe Rosebush stole a Ford pickup truck with AIS Construction Equipment decals on the side and drove it to the Home Depot on Corunna Road in Flint Township. Investigators say he could be in the Flint area.

A region-wide manhunt for Rosebush was continuing late Tuesday morning.