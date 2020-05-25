Saginaw Township residents continue clean-up after flood

(5/25/2020) - Flooding cleanup drags on in Saginaw County following the dam breaks in Gladwin and Midland counties nearly a week ago.

Homeowners are still working to fix things up on Memorial Day.

"Because of the dams and it all coming so quick, there was no time to do anything," said Alicia Nieman.

She and her family took what they could when they were told by firefighters to evacuate Tuesday night. When they returned a few days later, their house in Saginaw Township was full of Tittabawassee River water.

They even found fish in their basement.

"There was like one of those exercise balls that was stuck up into the ceiling because it couldn't go any higher," Nieman said.

The people who live in neighborhoods off Gratiot Road in Saginaw Township had little time to get valuables out.

"It's been a lot of work. Basically, we hoped to get more warning, but got as much out as we could," said Shane Nickerson.

Jeff Carpenter had about 7.5 feet of water in the basement, which flooded his daughter's bedroom. His home survived the flood of 1986.

"This one was way different," Carpenter said.

The clean-up continues during a pandemic.

"This whole entire neighborhood just totally kind of put the social distancing aside, and said hey, its more important to help your neighbors," Carpenter said.

"It's kind of like social distancing was on the back burner. Hopefully the people we were with were safe. It's hard to wear a mask and move in this heat," said Shawn Weaver, whose home was also flooded.

Woody's Hot Dogs visited the neighborhood on Memorial Day to make sure everyone could get some free food.

"One of the guys from community who prompted me, he said you bring all the stuff, he will take care of it. I'm just excited that I could be a part of it, lift their spirits. I said, Hallelujah," said Woody Wilson.

When a disaster like this strikes, for these people, it's not what your neighborhood can do for you, it you can do for your neighbors.

"Everybody in this entire neighborhood has been amazing, the community of Saginaw, so many have reached out to try to help us," said Angie Nickerson.