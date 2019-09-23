Saginaw UAW members remain positive as strike reaches one week

(09/23/19) - Striking General Motors workers have now been out of work and on the picket line for more than a week.

"We knew that it was going to be an uphill battle," said UAW Local 668 Shop Chairman Bill Savage.

When the strike started no one knew how long it would last, but they knew what they were fighting for.

"We gotta fight, gotta fight for what you believe in," said Brad Bile with UAW Local 668. "And if not, GM will just keep taking, taking."

Union leadership representing the Saginaw Metal Casting Operations employees said they're fighting for workers like Brad Bile of Chesaning.

"It's been a struggle, we don't get the same benefits, don't get the same bonuses as everybody else," Bile said.

Bile started at the Saginaw plant in 1998, but has had to leave to take other jobs a few times. Currently he's a temporary worker.

"Realize that all the people with 30, 40 years are sticking up for us as temps, it really makes it feel like we're part of the team," Bile said.

Savage said whether an employee is temporary or fulltime, their paycheck spends the same. He added this strike is about more than just GM workers represented by the UAW.

"We buy groceries, go to theaters, we buy automobiles, clothes, so I mean they spend their money around the community," Savage explained.

More than a week after they walked off the job the community support hasn't stopped, and these striking workers haven't lost hope.

"The longer that you're out the more respect that the rank and file has for the leadership down in Detroit, and the struggles that they're going through at the table," Savage said.

While it changes from plant to plant, the people you see outside of Saginaw Metal Casting Operations are working eight hour shifts on the picket line.