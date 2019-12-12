Saginaw VA hospital official accused of sexually assaulting child

(12/12/2019) - The chief of pharmacy services at the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Ferdy Ameh, 55, faces three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He remained in custody Thursday morning without bond.

Police officers went to Ameh's Saginaw Township home last week to serve a search warrant and he was later arrested.

A spokesperson for the medical center said the allegations against Ameh are serious and the Veterans Administration has stripped him of all patient care responsibilities, pending a disciplinary review.

