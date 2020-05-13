Saginaw Valley State University planning to resume in-person classes this fall

(5/13/2020) - Saginaw Valley State University released a plan Wednesday that includes provisions to resume in-person classes on campus in the fall.

SVSU President Donald Bachand unveiled the NEST plan, which stands for New Expectations for a Safer Tomorrow. It includes a variety of provisions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus on campus.

“We are absolutely committed to providing quality instruction to our students and doing all that we can to ensure the safety of our entire campus community,” Bachand said.

The plan includes:

-- Flexible instruction models allowing for in-person classes, online learning or a combination of both. Investments are being made in technology to maximize instruction in all courses.

-- Residence halls will be outfitted to provide a safe living environment for students. Quarantine facilities will be available for students who test positive for coronavirus. University officials also are working with foodservice provider Aramark to make sure they follow best practices.

-- Enhanced health and safety protocols, including wearing face masks, following social distancing guidelines and sanitizing surfaces more often. Students and staff will receive information about why those measures are necessary and how to comply.

-- Continuing to provide medical services through partnerships with Covenant HealthCare and other Great Lakes Bay Region health care providers. They will develop capacity to quickly test students, faculty and staff for coronavirus, if necessary.

-- A team of contact tracers will be trained to identify anyone who may have come in contact with someone on campus diagnosed with coronavirus.

Bachand believes SVSU's small class sizes and modern facilities provide flexibility to make adjustments to instruction and residence hall living.

The university says its average class size is 23 students and only 5% of classes have more than 50 students, which provides space for students to spread out in classrooms and lab space.

“The primary emphasis of the SVSU experience has always been, and will always be, on student success,” Bachand said. “What our students find appealing about SVSU – our small class sizes, our open spacious campus, and our dedicated faculty and staff – place us in a unique position to accommodate social distancing and to have flexibility to adapt to changing demands for health and safety.”

Tutoring services, student support programs and extracurricular activities will continue.

SVSU's fall semester is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31. Students, staff and parents are encouraged to monitor the university's website for updates on the coronavirus response during the summer.

Despite concerns with coronavirus, Bachand said housing deposits for the fall semester so far remain on pace as this time last year.

“We have an obligation to do all that we can to serve them and to establish the proper procedures to allow them to safely return to campus," he said.