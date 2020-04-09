Saginaw Valley State University student on campus tests positive for coronavirus

(4/9/2020) - A Saginaw Valley State University student still living on campus has tested positive for coronavirus.

The student is living alone in a residence hall and has been self isolating since April 1, the university announced on Wednesday. The student is in contact with the Saginaw County Health Department and following advice.

SVSU's medical staff is maintaining regular contact with the unidentified student to monitor their well-being.

The health department is working to identify who the student may have been in contact with recently. SVSU says the student has not had direct contact with anyone else in a week.

"We wish our student, and all others affected by COVID-19, a full and rapid recovery," the university said in a statement.

Any other SVSU students who test positive for coronavirus should contact Student Affairs at studentaffairs@svsu.edu. Any faculty or staff member who tests positive should self-report to human resources at hr@svsu.edu.