Saginaw adds a new park for residents

(10/10/19) - The DNR bought a 334 acre parcel of land from RACER after 4 years working on the project.

Saginaw County Parks & Recreation will manage it.

Once the site of an iron plant, landfill and Delphi Saginaw Steering

Gear, the large tract of land will become a site for mid-Michigan residents to enjoy nature.

"The physical location of the property, 334 acres along the Saginaw River, at the convergence of the Tittabawassee and Shiawassee Rivers; It's such an important piece of our watershed.

To be able to bring it back to a natural area and forever protect it is extremely important and exciting" said the Director of Saginaw Parks & Recreation Brian Keenan-Lechel.

The location includes a half mile of Saginaw River shoreline.

Plans are to establish trails for hiking,biking and viewing wildlife, as well as helping promote the area's natural habitat.

Two Natural Resource grants totaling nearly $600,000 dollars will help with park development of the former brownfield site.

Plans are also in the works for a Riverfront Park for all county residents to enjoy.

"So, we're excited to have a much more aesthetically pleasing place, having a much more open and accessible place, a great place for a walk to bring your pets or folks who just want to get out and connect with nature a little bit," Kennan-Lechel added.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Riverfront Park is expected to be held sometime next spring.