Saginaw area salon gets loan, plans changes as it hopes to open soon

A mid-Michigan hair salon and spa is one of the lucky ones as it got a Payment Protection Program loan on the first try.

But even with that comes uncertainty, like what kind of changes will take place the next time you get a haircut.

The Avenue Hair Studio and Spa in Saginaw County has been open for 23 years, but due to the pandemic, its been closed since mid-March.

Dawn Carter owns the business with her husband Neal and they are busy making changes inside, using guidance from other states that have allowed salons to open.

"We will have to do social distancing which is six feet apart," she says.

So customers will have to sit in every other chair, limiting clients that can be inside at one time, so hours will be expanded.

Customers and the 32-member staff will have temperatures checked and there will be no waiting room.

"Our guest has to wait in the car until the guest you have in here leaves, and you will call your next guest in," Carter says.

They are getting masks ready.

"We are going to make it mandatory that all of our service providers wear masks, as well as our guests," she says.

But what about gloves. That's another question.

"Its gets a little it tricky when cutting hair because so much is cutting hair because so much is in the feel when picking it up, but we will adjust," Carter says.

Chairs have been eliminated at the hair color station and washing stations will be separated by plastic sheets.

Carter says her Payment Protection Program loan has to be used by June 18th or she has to start paying it back.

"If I run out of money before I am even open, my PPP loan could end up costing me money, and that's what's frightening," she says.

Changes are in place, but the big question now for the Carters, and for many other businesses, when will they be allowed to open?

"I will open whenever our governor says we can, but I get very anxious about it, but what I have realized over the last few days, because you have to find comfort in the planning of what this is going to look like, is the fear comes from the uncertainty," she says.