Saginaw business leader Lou Furlo passes away

The mid-Michigan area has lost a business leader.

He helped create one of the largest employers in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Lou Furlo passed away from natural causes yesterday - at the age of 91.

He started working for Morley Companies in the 1950's and bought the company in the 80's.

And over the past few decades, it grew from a few dozen employees to a few thousand.

"I believe there are four characteristics we all must have in order to provide exceptional service to others, and they are truth, honesty, dignity and integrity."

The words of Louis Furlo, Senior, who was chairman of the board of Morley Companies, which has evolved into an operation that serves clients for a wide range of business services for Fortune 500 companies, from contact help centers, to exhibits and displays, to meetings and incentives.

It was Furlo who saw a need to use merchandise awards to motivate sales organizations and dealer networks, an idea which created an incentive division within the company.

He is survived by his wife Veronica, and his three sons who now run the Morley Companies. While the company is based in the Saginaw area, it has operations in other parts of the country as well. It now has 28 hundred employees, more than two thousand in the Saginaw area.

There's a good chance Lou Furlo met most of them. In his obituary which he wrote, he quoted the poet Ralph Waldo Emerson, writing, "It is not length of life, but depth of life. I am immensely grateful to have had both."

In a video released by Morley Companies, he stated, "Thank you all for being such an important part of my life and for your great help in assisting me in serving others."

In his obituary, Lou asked his family to forego any formal visitation or wake - and simply hold a Mass.

That will take place as soon as the current environment allows.

