Saginaw comes together to support detective stricken with coronavirus

(04/01/2020) - A Facebook donation drive to benefit a Saginaw Police Department detective suffering from severe coronavirus symptoms has raised thousands of dollars in two days.

"When word got out about these detectives and particularly the one who is hospitalized, there was so many wondering, what can we do," said Executive Director Jody Wilk.

The canine association is a nonprofit organization that normally provides funding to law enforcement K-9 programs.

On Monday, the organization started a donation drive for the detective on Facebook. In just two days, hundreds of messages have been posted and more than $10,000 raised.

Every single penny will go toward helping the family of the Saginaw police detective who is hospitalized at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor.

"To allow for the outpouring of support through prayers so the family can see it, as well as for those who wanted to donate to support the family in the different trips that they are taking and everything that they have to do to still be able to keep things going. And the community support has been tremendous." said Wilks

By Wednesday afternoon, more than $17,000 has been raised for the detective and his family.