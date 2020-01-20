Saginaw community helps keep Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream alive during unity events

(1/20/2020) - The Saginaw community came together on Monday to embrace what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood for during a series of events on MLK Day.

A unity march, which happened Monday morning in downtown Saginaw, brought law enforcement, elected officials, college students, and other members of the community together to stand up for what King believed in.

"I think people realize there's still a need for demonstration for civil rights," Eddie Foxx, the coordinator for the march said. "There's so many issues that affect us."

The march was followed by a rally where people spoke about the importance of King's message. Among those speaking were Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc and county undersheriff Mike Gomez.

The community was then invited to a unity luncheon inside the Dow Event Center.

Antonio Mitchell, a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, said the march and luncheon help spread the word about King's legacy.

"It's another way to constantly keep his dream alive," he said. "Constantly remind people of what he was preaching about because a lot of the things he was preaching about, even in the 1960s, are still relatable in 2020."

Mitchell and other members of the fraternity helped put on the events.

During the luncheon, several awards were given out to those in the community for their efforts in continuing King's dream.

This included Saginaw Mayor Pro-Tem Brenda F. Moore, who was awarded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Service Award.

Moore thanked the crowd after receiving the award.

"I truly would like to thank each and every one of you because you are the reason I'm here," she said.

Moore was just one of several other local political officials who were in attendance. The presence of these officials is something that organizers of Monday's events said is important to finding solutions to some of the issues the community faces.

"Having them come support an event like this you know, that’s going to translate into their work as they are working for the community and working for the city,” Mitchell said.

Foxx pointed out some issues that need to be addressed are with health care and housing. He said that younger generations should step up and help address those issues.

"It's young people who need to step forward as they did in the 60s in the civil rights movement," he said. "Young people actually pushed those movements forward to help highlight those issues."