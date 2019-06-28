Saginaw earns Redevelopment Ready Communities certification

(06/28/19) - The Michigan Economic Development Corporation formally awarded the city of Saginaw the Redevelopment Ready Communities certification Friday morning.

City leaders said it signals they are open for business.

"We are Saginaw, and we like the city we're in and we want to see it grow," said Cassi Miller, business development manager for Saginaw Future.

Miller was one of many people who worked behind the scenes to gather and update everything needed for the certification.

"We did a economic development strategy, we did a commercial and retail market study, so a lot of studying what is here, and then studying what the projects are for the future," Miller explained.

In recent years several new businesses and organizations have set up shop in Saginaw.

Michigan Works!, Delta College, the SVRC Marketplace, and several others are making a big impact in the city.

Going forward businesses who want to move into Saginaw will find a streamline process as a result of the certification process.

"We did the new business tab on the city's website, so that everything is in one place and it's not all scattered around," Miller said.

Another key component of the process is letting people who don't live or work here see the improvements.

"The image of Saginaw is one of the biggest deterrents to development here, and to bring in new businesses," Miller said. "So the marketing campaign was a natural fit into doing the RRC certification."

There is a new website dedicated to the marketing efforts. Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to be directed to the site.

"This is more pushing it out, telling people who don't know already that we are here, we are ready, open for business," Miller said.

Saginaw is only the 33rd community in Michigan to receive the certification. It took them three years to apply and meet all of the requirements.