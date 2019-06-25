Saginaw family's dinner interrupted by driver crashing into their porch

(6/24/2019) - A Saginaw family sat down for dinner Sunday evening, but a surprise guest had them scrambling for safety.

That guest was the driver of a car that crashed into their home. The reason for why that driver left the road remained a mystery Monday.

The car was driving along State Street in Saginaw when all of a sudden it went off the road, knocked over a flag pole and went right into the house.

"We had just started to eat and all of a sudden it sounded like some type of explosion, and we just like leaped off the table," said Sonja Hamd. "The cat jumped up in the air."

When everyone ran outside to see what happened, they saw a car somehow avoided a few trees and plowed right into the porch of the home.

"The roof of the car was flat," Hamd said.

Ramsey and Sonja Hamd have lived in the house since the 1970s and nothing like this has ever happened to them or the house. The roadway in front of the home runs pretty straight.

On Monday, police could not say why the driver left the street. Sonja was able to speak with the driver before he went to the hospital.

"He stood there and said, 'Where am I' and I said, 'You are in my porch,'" she said.

The driver's condition is not known. Some heavy machinery had to be called in to stabilize the house, but the Hamds can continue living there for now.

However, they will have to use the back entrance for awhile.

"The whole front porch will have to be torn off and put on, but structurally the inside of the house is fine," Sonja said.

As police continue to look into what caused the driver to go off road and hit the house, the Hamds still can't believe what happened but they do know it could have been a lot worse.

"I'm honestly blessed that nobody in the house got hurt and I'm blessed that the gentleman could have been a whole lot worse," Sonja said.