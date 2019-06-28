Saginaw father accused of abusing infant daughter

(06/28/19) - A baby girl born in April was so badly hurt she's clinging to life at the University of Michigan hospital.

The two-month-old was taken to a Saginaw hospital on Monday. Her injuries were so severe Saginaw Police were called in to investigate.

The baby is now in critical condition.

"All I can tell you at this point is the child was abused, extensively abused." said Detective Leon Burns with the Saginaw Police Department.

Friday morning a Saginaw County District Court judge formally charged the baby's father with abuse.

Taylor Cantu, 25, faces one count of first-degree child abuse. However, detectives aren't ruling out additional charges.

Det. Burns said now the focus is on finding exactly what happened to this little girl and getting her justice.

"It's a defenseless child that has done nothing wrong to anybody and to suffer such devastation that this child has suffered, as being a parent and loving and want to protect my child and make sure my child's not hurt, it's very tough, very tough," Burns said. "Very tough to investigate, very tough for the medical staff to try and treat for that child."

As of late Friday afternoon Cantu remained in the Saginaw County Jail on a $250,000 bond.