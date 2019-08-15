Saginaw firefighter burned while battling early morning house fire

(8/15/2019) - A Saginaw firefighter is home recovering after suffering a first-degree burn inside a house fire early Thursday.

Saginaw Fire Chief Chris VanLoo said team of three firefighters declared a mayday while battling a house fire in the 1000 block of East Holland Avenue.

He said their training paid off and the three firefighters were able to find another way out of the house.

One firefighter received a minor first-degree burn on her leg and was treated and released at an area hospital. The other two firefighters were not hurt.

No residents were home when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation.