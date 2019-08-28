Saginaw firefighters rescue man from burning home

(08/28/19) - A Saginaw man was hospitalized after breathing in too much smoke during an early morning fire.

The fire was first noticed at the home in the 1000 block of McCoskry Street around 4:40 a.m.

Alberto Jimenez owns the home and said he was awakened by a crackling noise. "I looked out the window and saw the flames coming from underneath the porch," he said.

His bedroom is directly above the porch.

Jimenez and two of his roommates were able to make their way downstairs and escape out the side door off the kitchen.

A fourth roommate didn't wake up.

"So we like started throwing stuff at the back window and telling him to throw the air conditioning out, throw it out," Jimenez said.

A police officer who arrived was able to tell Saginaw firefighters about the man still inside before they arrived.

"When it comes in in the morning, you always got to assume the worst possible scenario," said Saginaw Fire Battalion Chief Dan Willoughby.

As they pulled up they saw what they were up against. "The whole front of the house was on fire. From the porch up," Willoughby said.

Battalion Chief Willoughby said firefighters went in the front door and searched the first floor, before navigating their way to the stairs.

They found the man in a second floor closet and carried him to safety.

"Proud, all I can say, proud," Willoughby said when asked about the team saving the man.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a Saginaw hospital before being transferred to Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

Jimenez said he breathed in too much smoke. "We're just asking everybody around Saginaw and the Great Lakes Bay Region area just to pray for him to make sure that he comes out with a good recovery," Jimenez said.

Jimenez added his dog died in the fire.

He did have insurance.

A Michigan State Police fire investigator said the cause remains under investigation, but it doesn't appear suspicious.