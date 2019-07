(07/21/19) - A 25-year-old man is being treated in a burn unit after he was rescued from a house fire.

It happened early Saturday morning on the 1100 block of Lyon Street in Saginaw.

Fire Chief Christ VanLoo tells ABC12 that the man was found unconscious by firefighters and rushed to a local hospital.

He was living in a duplex where another family, unrelated to him, was also safely evacuated by the crew.

His current condition is unknown.