Saginaw imposes overnight travel restrictions for the next week

(4/9/2020) - Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc is imposing overnight travel restrictions beginning Thursday and lasting for a full week.

His order prohibits travel on any county or local roads from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily from Thursday evening through the morning of April 16.

Only essential travel for food, medicine, gas, banking and medical care will be allowed during those hours. Residents are asked to avoid non-essential travel and comply with any police orders.

"If you have to be out for essential purposes like obtaining food or medical treatment, at least do so using social distancing and proper hygiene. If you don’t have to be out, stay home. It’s temporarily the law, and it is also the right thing to do,” Kloc said.

He said the Saginaw Police Department is enforcing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order and will be monitoring travel in the city overnight.

"Residents who disregard this order must realize the severity of their actions," Kloc said. "They are putting others at risk. There must be consequences to such recklessness in order to protect our vulnerable populations and the public servants who risk their health for our safety."

Kloc said Saginaw's non-essential services and buildings will remain closed through April 30 based on Whitmer's order.