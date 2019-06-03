Saginaw leaders discuss 'raise the age' legislation

(6/3/19) - The idea of charging juveniles as adults has been a hot-button issue in Michigan

The law could see some changes if proposed legislation gets signed into law. Right now, a 17-year-old is charged as an adult in the state.

In April, Michigan lawmakers introduced measures to raise the age from 17 to 18.

Some Saginaw leaders have been pushing for the change. They say 17-year-olds mostly commit minor, nonviolent crimes, and it should be reflected in their sentencing.

Community leaders met over the weekend in Saginaw to talk about the proposed changes.

Jason Smith/MCCD: "Seventeen-year-olds are kids and they should be treated differently than adults when they come in contact with the justice system. They are still young people juniors and seniors in high school who are depending on their parents and families for their health and well-being," said Jason Smith with the Michigan Council on Crime and Delinquency.

Under the proposed legislation, 17-year-olds charged with violent crimes could still be charged as adults.

If passed, the new measures would take effect in October 2021.

