Saginaw man arrested in woman's stabbing death, has open warrants in other cases

Police continue to investigate the stabbing death of a Saginaw woman.

She was stabbed after crashing her car into a telephone pole as she was apparently trying to fend off her attacker.

It's still a little unclear why this domestic violence situation erupted.

But a friend of 51-year old Vernida Hicks says she was a loving person who would have helped anyone that needed it.

"There was a domestic relationship where they were a boyfriend, girlfriend for a period of time, not sure how many years, but that relationship apparently deteriorated and they had broken up, " says Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl.

A picture from the Saginaw Township Police Department shows the tires marks on the grass along State Street as Vernida Hicks apparently lost control of the vehicle with her former boyfriend, a 49 year old Saginaw man, also in the SUV.

The vehicle crashed into a telephone poll at around 5:00 Monday afternoon.

"She was able to get out of the vehicle and so was the suspect, and at that time the suspect approached her, and stabbed her several times while she was outside of the vehicle," says Pussehl.

Hicks was taken to the hospital, but she died.

"The suspect walked away from the scene and within minutes, was apprehended by one of my patrol sergeants in the area, he was taken into custody," he says.

Pussehl says the man has not been formally charged in the case. Its the most serious crime that has taken place in the township in recent weeks.

"We have seen a drastic increase in criminal activity in this quarantine period, stay at home period, we are very fortunate for that decrease in criminal activity, however we have seen just a little increase in family trouble calls, domestic violence calls, people together a little more than what they normally have been in the past," he says.

Jail and court records indicate the suspect was on probation and there were two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

One was for domestic violence, but that case didn't involve Vernida Hicks.

