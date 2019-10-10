Saginaw man charged after 17-year-old cousin accidentally shot in head

(10/10/2019) - A Saginaw man has been charged in the accidental shooting of his cousin.

Thomas Scott, 20, originally told police that his 17-year-old cousin was a a victim of a drive-by shooting at a home on Robinwood Avenue on Sept. 15. Police determined the gunshot came from within the home.

Investigators believe Scott and his cousin were playing with a handgun when it off and a bullet hit his cousin in the head. He survived the injury.

Scott has been charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm causing injury. Another man was charged with tampering with evidence in the case.