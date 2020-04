A man is accused of murdering a Saginaw mother and daughter last month.

55 year-old Jerome Rogers was arraigned this morning in connection with the crime.

Police say he's responsible for shooting and killing 72-year-old Hortense Williams and 48-year-old Teresa Allen, inside their East Side home.

Two other people were also hurt.

Rogers faces 12 charges in all, including murder and attempted murder.

He's being held without bond.