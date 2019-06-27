Saginaw man charged in shaken baby investigation

(06/27/19) - A Saginaw man has been charged with first-degree child abuse for injuries his girlfriend's one-year-old sustained.

Saginaw Police believe the baby was shaken last September.

Medical testing at Covenant HealthCare revealed it was likely not the first time she had been hurt.

The little girl has since been released from the hospital.

The boyfriend, Waylan Bebout, faced a Saginaw County District Court judge Thursday morning to be formally charged. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

"These situations are happening. Some of them are brought to our attention through the news," said Emily Yeager, president and CEO of the Child Abuse and Neglect Council Great Lakes Bay Region. "Others are happening that we'll never know about. But there are parents who are struggling every day."

Yeager said despite how tough it is to hear about abuse, it starts an important conversation that could save a life. "Makes us think what can we do to prevent this from happening for another child," she said.

At the CAN Council they believe education starts at a young age.

The Safe Baby Program pairs a teen with an infant simulator which goes home with them to see the reality of a crying baby.

However, many of their services are designed for parents. The services range from connecting parents with other agencies to creating a parenting network.

"To help them deal with those real stresses they're experiencing," Yeager said. "Let's parents know they're not alone and we can bring them to these other support services in our community."

The CAN Council does have some parenting classes starting soon in both Bay and Saginaw counties. Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to be directed to the council's website.