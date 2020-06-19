Saginaw man faces 8 charges related to child pornography

(6/19/2020) - An Saginaw is facing eight charges related to alleged possession of child pornography, police announced Friday.

Police arrested 42-year-old Jason Conrad Forster. He was arraigned Thursday in a Saginaw County courtroom Thursday on the eight charges against him:

-- Four counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

-- Four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit began investigating Forster's activities after learning he may have child pornography. A search of digital devices turned up evidence against him, police say.