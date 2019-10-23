Saginaw man gets 16 to 30 years for supplying heroin that killed man

(10/23/2019) - A Saginaw man was sentenced to prison on Monday for supplying heroin to a Prudenville man who later died of an overdose.

Adrian "AD" Williams, 36, was sentenced to spend 16 to 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of delivering a controlled substance causing death as a habitual offender.

Williams has several prior drug-related convictions on his record, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Prosecutors used phone records and witness testimony to determine Williams supplied heroin to the Prudenville man at a Saginaw truck stop in December 2016.

Police found him under the influence of narcotics and took him to a local hospital. He Prudenville man left the hospital against medical advice and still had some heroin from Williams in his pocket.

The following day, the man's father found him dead and an autopsy showed he died of a drug overdose.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel pledged to hold drug dealers accountable for any harm they cause.