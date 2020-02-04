Saginaw man pleads no contest to selling drugs that caused deadly overdose

(2/4/2020) - A 19-year-old Saginaw man could spend life in prison after allegedly selling drugs to a Bay County man, who died of an overdose.

Tomas Garcia pleaded no contest on Tuesday to one count of delivering a controlled substance causing death and delivering less than 50 grams of a controlled substance.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing.

Garcia is accused of selling heroin laced with fentanyl to 29-year-old Kamron Mast on Dec. 19, 2018. Mast used the drugs at his home in Bay County's Frankenlust Township before he was found dead.

During the investigation into Mast's death, the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team and Michigan State Police seized three pistols -- two of which were stolen -- 10.5 grams of heroin and $5,000 in cash.

"Tragically, a life has been lost forever and another one will be put on hold for many, many years. And for what? To sell drugs and to do drugs. Is it worth it? I would say not," said Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan Jr.

He said drug users and dealers faces life-altering consequences, because they don't know exactly what they are getting and whether it will kill them.

"If you use it and it was bad, you die," McColgan said. "If you sell it and it was bad and it kills someone, you will go to prison for many, many years."

Garcia also made pleas to charges related to three other drug cases. He pleaded guilty to a separate charge of delivering less than 50 grams of a controlled substance and carrying a firearm while committing a felony.

Several other drug and weapons charges in those cases were dismissed in exchange for Garcia's guilty pleas.

Garcia's mother, Cristina, pleaded guilty in October to being a felon in possession of a firearm and maintaining a drug house. She was sentenced to six months on a tether and two years of probation.