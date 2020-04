(4/21/2020) - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting death in Saginaw late Monday.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots in the 600 block of Thurman Street near Brockway Road on the city's west side around 10 p.m. Police found a man in a garage with a gunshot wound.

The 37-year-old victim was pronounced dead.

Police have a 63-year-old man in custody in connection with the shooting, but he had not been arraigned by Tuesday afternoon.