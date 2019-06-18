Saginaw man's minivan hit on freeway while he changed tire

(6/18/2019) - Police say a Saginaw man's minivan was destroyed after a car hit it from behind while the driver was changing a tire along I-96.

He was traveling on westbound I-96 near Nash Road in western Ionia County around 6:55 p.m. Monday when the rear passenger side tire fell off, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

The 22-year-old pulled his 2008 Chrysler Town & Country minivan onto the shoulder to reattach the tire. Witnesses told investigators the minivan was partially in the right lane, however.

A 2011 Buick Lacrosse driven by a 57-year-old man from Alto slammed into the minivan. He and a 29-year-old Grand Rapids woman in the minivan went to hospitals in Grand Rapids for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say drugs, alcohol and excessive speed were not factors in the crash.