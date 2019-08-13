Saginaw mayor, tenants disappointed by unexpected closing of two popular bars

(08/13/19)- The hours of operation sign is still posted, including information about an upcoming event.

The shelves are still stocked with alcohol, but the Bancroft Wine & Martini Bar--has served it's final drink in downtown Saginaw.

"I'm very upset, that was something that we looked forward to," said Bancroft resident, Maryanne Black.

Maryanne Black lives in the Bancroft Luxury Apartments.

She loved the convenience of having a place to unwind after work-- being just an elevator ride down.

"Especially on Friday nights we head down there, so very upset that they are closing

The announcement-- shared on the bar's Facebook page Tuesday morning caught many off guard, including Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc.

"I just heard it myself, so I don't much about it. It's unfortunate. It's been a great addition to the downtown area. The Bancroft Eddy has been wonderful, so this is a loss to them as well," said Saginaw Mayor, Floyd Kloc.

The Wine and Martini Bar had been a popular spot since 2014-- opening up a year after the Bancroft Luxury apartment building.

The Bourbon & Co followed three years later.

Kloc says he hopes whatever goes in the space,brings the same positive energy to downtown the two bars did.

"Moving forward if we can find, it won't be us, but hopefully a businessman or businesswoman will find a replacement, who knows. There's a great opportunity to fill that void now," Kloc said.

Maryanne Black says she will miss what had become one of her favorite places to meet new people and socialize.

"Whenever we've been there, there was always people in there," Black said.