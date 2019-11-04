Saginaw murder victims identified, neighbors shocked at crime

The question police are working to find out is who gunned down a man and his wife in their Saginaw home.

Their bodies found Friday night.

Police are being tight-lipped on the murders.

But a neighbor says the woman who was killed most likely knew the shooter.

"Pop pop, you know, like little popping sounds," is what Louise Oliver remembers hearing outside her home Friday night.

She lives right across the street from this home on South 17th. Balloons are on the porch in remembrance of 63 year old Larney Johnson and his wife, 59 year old Brenda Boyd-Johnson.

Their bodies were found by a family member, who was checking on the house after hearing about the gunshots in the neighborhood earlier in the night.

"The whole block was just flashing lights," says Oliver.

She says Boyd-Johnson was her friend.

"She was a lot of fun, she would have you laughing, she would keep you laughing," Oliver says.

Police say they are aggressively working on the investigation but do not want to release many details at this time.

It appears there was no forced entry, but some of the gunshots may have come from outside the home's door. It appears there was nothing missing from the house.

Oliver believes the Johnson's may have known the person who killed them.

"For her to open that door for anybody, that's not like her, she open that door she's opening it for someone she knew,' she says.

The Johnson's have four children. I spoke to one of their daughters and she says someone knows what happened in the house and wants them to come forward. Louise Oliver is hoping for the same.

"It happened here, don't want it to happen to anyone else, you know so its best to get whoever off the streets," Oliver says.

The Violent Crimes Task Force in Saginaw is working on the case and is asking anyone with information to call police.

