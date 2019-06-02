Saginaw native reenacts D-Day with WWII veterans

The 75th anniversary of D-Day is days away and one Saginaw native is traveling across the world to keep history alive.

Mike Conner is an army veteran and former paratrooper. Conner and 300 other Americans are in England joining veterans who survived D-Day.

They there to complete one last assignment, so these veterans memories are kept alive.

June 6th 1944 the invasion begins of Normandy, France the operation that began the liberation of German-occupied France.

"We're losing roughly 100 World War II veterans a day right now,” Conner said.

Conner, a Saginaw native and Heritage High School graduate, is a veteran himself. He devotes much of his time keeping his fellow veterans memories alive.

On the 75th anniversary of storming Normandy, he'll be doing just that by parachuting out of one of the planes that helped carry more than 20,000 Allied airborne troops.

Some of those Allied airborne troops will take Conner back in time and share with him their journey on that deadly day.

"Get one last glimpse of what those people went through. To be able to talk to them one last time before they are gone," Conner said. "Once those people that were actually there are gone you don't have any more eyewitnesses.

Conner plans to capture every moment.

"It's not for us. It is for them and for future generations, so this isn't lost,” Conner said.

Conner says the road to just be part of this experience has left him speechless. He plans on jumping with a fellow veteran he met while serving.

