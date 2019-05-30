Saginaw neighborhood cheering on native son Draymond Green in NBA Finals

(5/30/2019) - Saginaw native Draymond Green's former neighborhood is proud of his success as his Golden State Warriors will take on Toronto in the first game of the NBA Finals Thursday evening.

Neighbors around 3rd and Carroll in Saginaw are excited for Draymond Green's Golden State Warriors to take on Toronto in the NBA Finals beginning Thursday evening.

Green grew up near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Carroll Street on the northeast part of Saginaw.

"Tough neighborhood when he was growing up," said neighbor Jimmie Jackson. "What I mean by that is very, very competitive."

He believes that competitive spirit in this part of Saginaw helped shape the future success of Green. The NBA star grew up on Carroll Street, not far from the Civitan, where he played plenty of basketball.

It's closed now, a number of homes have been knocked down and others will be demolished soon. But Louis Currin said there is still a special feel there because of who once called this block home.

"It brings it up, that's for sure," he said. "Everybody talks about it: 'Oh this is the neighborhood of Draymond Green.'"

Mary Cuevas's grandson was friends with Green and she was a little surprised when Green made it to the NBA. She said the neighborhood boys were either fighting or playing together.

"Considering where we come from, you know, he's doing big things and that's a good thing," Cuevas said.

Green's cousin, Eugene Ware, still lives in the neighborhood. He played with Green in the backyard and at the Civitan when it was open.

"When he was younger, he always had that fight in him," Ware said.

Jackson will be watching Game One on Thursday evening.

"Feels like one of my children out there playing," he said of Green.

Jackson is not surprised that Green has become one of the best players on what many consider the best basketball team in the world.

"When we see Draymond on the court doing well, it's not unexpected to us, but it's just a delight to see him out there, living his dream," he said.