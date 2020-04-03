Saginaw parks and playgrounds close to vehicle access effective immediately

(4/3/2020) - Anyone hoping to burn some energy in a Saginaw city park will have to enter on foot.

The city has closed all of its parks and playgrounds to vehicle access effective immediately. The order will remain in effect until further notice.

City officials say the closures are out of an abundance of caution to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Ojibway Island, the skate park and Frank N. Andersen Celebration Park are included in the order.

Residents are welcome to use Saginaw's parks and trails for exercise or recreational activities allowed under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

The Saginaw Police Department will be patrolling parks to look for any violations. Anyone caught violating the order could face a $1,000 and 90 days in jail.

Anyone using the parks on foot should practice proper social distancing and remain at least six feet away from everyone else.

Saginaw's non-essential services and buildings remain closed through April 13. City officials are monitoring public health information to decide whether that will be extended.