Saginaw police K-9 Deebo is back on the job

(3/13/20) - A Mid-Michigan police hero has returned to work.

The Saginaw Police Department announced K-9 Deebo had been cleared for full duty Thursday by a veterinarian.

Deebo had been recovering since he was stabbed in the head on February 9 during a hostage situation on Sheridan Avenue.

Police at the scene then shot and killed the suspect, Zane Blaisdell.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office investigated the case and cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.

It ruled Blaisdell's shooting death was justified as Deebo had been stabbed and his handler was within arm's reach of Blaisdell when the officers fired.

The police department announced Deebo's return on Facebook, thanking everyone in the community who sent well wishes and helped in his recovery.