Saginaw police credits law enforcement cooperation for reducing crime

Crime is down in Saginaw, with a 15 percent drop overall.

Local, state and federal agencies all gathered in the city today saying the reduction is happening because of cooperation.

"Our numbers have been achieved by the collaboration of all these people you see in front of you," says Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan.

It's National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and members of local police departments, the Michigan State Police and federal agencies agree it has taken teamwork to cut down on crime in the city of Saginaw.

"This is a period of time where I have seen the feds, the state and local government working better together than I ever have in the past," says Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth.

That cooperation is being credited for reducing Saginaw's homicide rate to nine, down from 15 a year ago. Six years ago, there were 27 homicides in the city. The Michigan State Police continues to help in the city

"We have six cars a night that are patrolling the city," says Lt. Jasen Sack of the Michigan State Police.

The patrols have resulted in dozens of fugitive arrests, fugitives that are often carrying weapons.

"Anywhere from ten to 15 guns a month off the street," says Sack.

City leaders the drop in violent crime will only help attract jobs to Saginaw, which are badly needed in some parts of the city.

"It creates an opportunity for businesses, for investments to look at the city of Saginaw and say this is the place we want to be," says mayor Floyd Kloc.

"We are not done, there is a lot of work to do," says United States Attorney Matthew Schneider.

He grew up in Saginaw County and says Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program to fight gun violence, is back in Saginaw and will remain for the foreseeable future.

"hat's why it's so important for the federal government to bring resources and money into Saginaw, we are doing it now, we plan on doing more in the future," says Schneider.

Some of that grant money is paying for additional surveillance cameras that will be placed in downtown Saginaw.

"They are scattered all across the town, we don't tell you everywhere they are at," says Ruth.

A couple of other crime stats, forced entry burglaries were down about thirty percent, and robberies were down forty percent.