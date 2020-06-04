Saginaw police unions vote no confidence in police chief

There have been protesters outside of the Saginaw Police Department this week.

And it appears there's an internal protest going on as well.

Police union members have voted no confidence in Chief Bob Ruth.

The 2 police unions say the vote is not just about the fact they're working without a new contract.

The city manager thinks otherwise.

"We don't want to be in this position, we don't want to do a no confidence vote,"says Matt Ward, a sergeant with the Saginaw Police Department.

But that's what Saginaw Police patrol and command staff union members did, voting 46-1, with six ballots not coming back in a no confidence vote of Ruth. Ward is president of the Saginaw Police Command Officers Association

"I think the main issue is that I don't believe the chief has the trust in us as a command staff to allow us to do our job," Ward says.

Ward says morale at the department is low, that Ruth makes decisions and when they go wrong, others are blamed. A disparity in discipline is another issue.

"Most people seem to agree that certain people do get disciplined, others don't depending on their relationship with the chief," he says.

"When there is an individual that has to make a lot of drastic changes, that's not always appreciated by a lot of employees," says city manager Tim Morales.

Morales says he was not aware of the no confidence vote. He has confidence in Ruth.

"I think a lot of those changes do have an impact on the way the chief is viewed by a number of officers, and I will go back, I think a lot of it has to do with the current contract," says Morales.

While police union members have been working without a new contract for about a year, Ruth has received about a 31 percent increase in pay since he got the job in 2015. His proposed salary for the new budget year is a little more than $114,000.

Morales says the increase has been in part to get in line with other chiefs in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

"There were people in the police department that were union members that made more than the chief did, period, because of overtime," he says.

Steve Albrecht is the head of the police officer's union and says his members are upset with how Ruth handled the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. One officer is still recovering from the virus.

"Our chief did absolutely nothing when numerous other departments were adjusting their schedules," says Albrecht.

He says the contract dispute is also a concern.

"He pretty much negotiates against us," says Albrecht.

Despite the no-confidence vote, Morales believes Ruth has support outside the police department.

"The changes have been appreciated by the community," says Morales.

Chief Ruth did not want to comment on the vote.

As far as the contract negotiations, Morales says the city is still working on getting a deal with the 2 unions.

