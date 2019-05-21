Saginaw priest on leave after allegations of misconduct with minor

(5/21/2019) - A priest from the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw is on administrative leave while an investigation continues into alleged misconduct involving a minor.

Father Dennis Kucharczyk was placed on leave Sunday after the diocese received information from law enforcement about the ongoing misconduct allegations.

The allegations regarding Kucharczyk date back "many years," according to a statement from the diocese. The nature of the allegations was not disclosed.

Kucharczyk is pastor at St. John XXIII Parish, which includes St. Mary Church in Hemlock, Sacred Heart Church in Merrill and St. Patrick Church in Ryan.

While on administrative leave, he is prohibited from being around anyone under age 21 and wearing any clerical garb or performing any public ministry.

Kucharczyk was ordained a priest on Oct. 27, 1985, and has served the following assignments:

-- Associate Pastor of Ss. Peter & Paul in Saginaw (Oct. 27, 1985 to July 14, 1986).

-- Associate Pastor of St. Anne, Linwood (July 14, 1986 to July 14, 1988).

-- Associate Pastor of Blessed Sacrament in Midland (July 14, 1988 to June 1, 1991).

-- Leave of absence (June 1, 1991 to July 14, 1993).

-- Pastor of St. Roch in Caseville and Sacramental Minister at St. Felix in Pinnebog (July 14, 1993 to July 18, 2001).

-- Pastor of Sacred Heart in Caro (July 18, 2001 to June 30, 2015).

-- Pastor of St. John XXIII, which includes churches in Hemlock, Merrill and Ryan (June 30, 2015 to May 19, 2019).

He also has served as a military chaplain during his priestly career.