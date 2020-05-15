Saginaw proposed budget includes raises, council to discuss Monday

With all this economic turmoil you'd imagine cities would be trying to save money.

But Saginaw's pending budget actually includes raises for many employees.

Saginaw's human resources director says these raises are tied to contracts, even the police chief's, who is in line for about a five percent increase while his officers continue to work without a new contract.

It will be a virtual Saginaw City Council meeting where the city council is expected to approve the budget for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1st.

Governmental budgets could eventually be hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially a city's, where revenue sharing and income tax collection could be hard hit.

Saginaw's Director of Human Resources Dennis Jordan says the raises for all the employees who have contracts will get a two percent increase.

Some employees, including Police Chief Bob Ruth will get a little more, part of what is called a step increase that he is eligible to get. Ruth's pay will increase to $114,576, about a 4.8% increase from this past year.

Ruth will get the increase as the Saginaw Police officers continue to work without a new contract. The old one expired at the end of last June.

Jordan says the police officers union is the only one of seven unions the city bargains with that is working without a contract.

Police Officers Association of Michigan president Jim Tignanelli continues to bargain with the city on a new deal for police and was asked for his thoughts on the raise for the police chief.

"I presume that the city manager looked at comparable communities to determine if that was a fair number, as we would do to determine a fair wage for our police officers. I am hopeful he will do the same thing when determining the fair wage for our police officers," he said.

Ruth did not want to comment on his projected raise.

Residents are encouraged to email questions about the budget to the city.

The budget is up for discussion on Monday.

