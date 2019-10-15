Saginaw recognizes best kept lawn

(10/15/19) - The city of Saginaw is recognizing community members who go above and beyond to keep up their lawn.

The Saginaw Neighborhood Recognition Award program is put together by SCENIC, the city's code enforcement team. They use it as another tool to fight blight.

"When we're out doing our inspections, fighting rundown and neglected properties, you know you'll see these, I want to say, beacons of light in the city they're anchors for the city and they really make a difference," said Scott Nizinski, a code enforcement inspector.

The award is now in its second year.

New in 2019 the Saginaw Community Foundation awarded SCENIC $1,000 in grant money to help the program. Not only do the 12 finalists earn bragging rights, they get gift cards and a few extras.

Phyllis Lowe, who has lived on Oakwood Avenue for 25 years, took home the grand prize in 2019.

"I just love it out there, I love it. I get up early in the morning, I work out there, I work sometime to night, late at night, I just love it out there. Like, the Lord get me up to do it and I do it," Lowe said.

She doesn't know who nominated her for award, but she sure is grateful she has the ability to do the work to inspire others. "Just keeping me busy, keeping my mind set, and the fresh air and, just love be outside."

She's lived in her Oakwood home for 15 years, and has seen the good times and the bad.

"We have the blight, we have the rundown and we have some neighbors that keep their yards up really nice," Lowe said.

The minute she became a finalist this summer and a sign went up in her yard, she said neighbors took notice. Now that the sign has been upgraded to reveal she's the grand prize winner, she expects more people to check out her lawn. "More people will probably come by and, and keep up their yards better than they have been," she said.

Lowe is most proud of her flowers, which were vibrant and plentiful before fall.

For her it's a labor of love, but the grand prize, complete with gift cards and a bucket full of supplies, is certainly welcome.

"It means a lot for the city to even recognize and give me an award like that," Lowe said. "So I just try harder next year."

Last year just over 100 homes were nominated, while this year the number jumped to 193. Twelve of them became finalists, before Lowe was named the winner.

