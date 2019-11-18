Saginaw residents say gas meters are freezing, wonder if jail project is to blame

(11/18/2019) - People who live near the new Saginaw County Jail believe the construction has caused them home heating headaches.

Neighbors around the Saginaw County Jail under construction blame the project for cutting off their heat this month.

Some think its possible the pounding of the ground in those neighborhoods has fractured old gas lines.

Several people had no heat last winter, so Consumers Energy completed some repairs earlier this year. Now with the early onset of cold weather this fall, it's happening again.

"Yeah, we were freezing," said Blanca Rodrigues.

Her family was shivering in their home during the recent cold snap. They live just down street from the new Saginaw County Jail, which has been under construction since May of 2018.

"We checked the heater and all this cold air coming from the furnace," Rodrigues said.

They are not the only ones. At least 22 homes in the blocks near the jail project have experienced no heat in the last two weeks.

"It gets cold. We have little space heaters, so it's not too bad," said Cassandra Lubitz.

She says the same thing happened last year. She and others affected believe pounding pilings into the ground last year at the jail site is causing the problem.

"The vibration caused cracks in the piping that caused moisture into them and came into the piping for the houses," Lubitz said.

"The water is actually seeping into the gas lines, running up to your meters and then freezing in the meter," said Chris Sudhoff.

So to remedy the problem, Consumers Energy crews have been putting electric heating wraps around the meters so they don't freeze.

Homeowners have to supply the power for the heating wraps, running extension cords across porches and driveways.

"I'm going to have to hire an electrician to put outside power in if I don't want this cord running down my driveway," Sudhoff said.

A Consumers Energy spokesperson says a direct link to the construction of the jail and the meters freezing has not been established and a more likely explanation is a vintage gas main in the area that will be replaced.

Repairs are being made in phases. The company is offering financial credits to customers so they are not paying for the electricity to power the heating pads.

Rodrigues is glad she has heat, but is still not crazy about her current situation.

"Its a pain, I am not going to lie," she said.

Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman said he has just learned about the situation and is looking into the matter.