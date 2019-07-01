Saginaw scuba diving instructor encourages people to give it a try

(7/1/2019) - Keith Hintz wants to introduce Mid-Michigan to a whole new world under water.

"It feels like you're flying in air,” Nina Dechane, who is taking one of Hintz's Dive & Glide classes at the Saginaw YMCA.

He said many people are afraid of the deep water.

"Until I actually get them down there under the water, then I pull up their gauges and show them, hey you're at 30 feet, it's no big deal now,” Hintz said.

When his students reach a certain age, they can go diving in a lake. For some, it’s scary at first because of the walls of the pool are no longer there.

"I was nervous in the beginning, but when we go through the training, it teaches you and then you get comfortable,” said student Don Reinbold.

Hintz has been an instructor for 30 years. He wants to eliminate the fear of scuba diving. He said he enjoys the expression of those who are trying it for the first time.

"They're involved in something new and they just fall in love with it really fast,” Hintz said.

If anyone wants to learn, there are a few things they should keep in mind. He said properly using the equipment is a big deal.

"Training with it, getting back into the pool, experiencing it, maintaining that equipment so a yearly maintenance is a major thing that people don't understand,” Hintz said.

There is a lot of training behind the activity and people can learn everything to get started in one the classes.

"In a safety aspect, what happens if you lose your mask, what happens if you pull the regulator out of your mouth that you're breathing off of, how to put it back in, clear it, maintaining it,” Hintz said.

See the Dive & Glide Facebook page for more information.