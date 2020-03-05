Saginaw sheriff looking to start a motorcycle unit for his department

As the weather warms up we'll be hearing the rev of motorcycles soon.

A mid-Michigan sheriff's department is hoping his deputies will soon be riding motorcycles.

Most police departments in our area don't utilize motorcycles for patrols.

But Saginaw County's sheriff is looking to change that.

Bill Federspiel says he often loses deputies to better paying jobs.

So while the county can't offer more money, he wants to offer his employees things he can provide, like possibly motorcycles.

"There used to be long lines of people wanting to do this job," says Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel.

He says fewer people want to be police officers and when he hires new recruits, they don't stay long.

"They get their certification, they tell us hey, we are leaving, we are going to an agency with better pay or better benefits, or both," he says.

Federspiel says he's asked his staff what he can do to keep them longer.

"At least 15 employees had asked if we can start a motorcycle unit," says Federspiel.

So, the sheriff is looking to use federal grant money to lease up to five motorcycles this spring.

"We put on a great presentation for them," says Brian Curtis of Shiawassee Spprts Cemter in Birch Run says he's never sold or lease motorcycles to a police department.

"We've had people come in and talk to us about it, but no one ever followed through with it," says Curtis.

Federspiel says the motorcycles would be another quality of work perk he could offer deputies.

His staff can also be part of the department's mounted division, or the marine division, some opportunities that other local police departments don't offer.

"What incentives can I provide them, without breaking the bank to keep them here, I think the motorcycles, the horses and the boats do it, and all of those are paid for outside the general funds," he says.

We spoke with Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman and he says any purchase or lease of motorcycles would have to be approved by the board of commissioners.

It's not clear how they would vote on such a proposal.

